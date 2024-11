Statistics Board: Romania Reports More Job Vacancies In Q3/2024

Statistics Board: Romania Reports More Job Vacancies In Q3/2024. The number of job vacancies in Romania reached 39.9 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, marking an increase of 5.4 thousand compared to the previous quarter, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (Nov 19). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]