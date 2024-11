tbi bank Posts EUR38M Net Profit In 9M 2024

tbi bank Posts EUR38M Net Profit In 9M 2024. tbi bank, which operates on several markets including Romania, ended the first nine months of 2024 with EUR38 million net profit, 34% higher than in the year-ago period, and operating income of EUR186 million, 25% higher, mainly because of a 34% increase in net interest income, it said in the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]