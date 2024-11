Isopan's Net Profit Up 9.5% YoY To RON31.1M In 2023

Isopan's Net Profit Up 9.5% YoY To RON31.1M In 2023. Insulating panel maker Isopan ESt, with a plant in Popesti-Leordeni, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON469.9 million (EUR95 million), down nearly 15% from RON552.7 million (EUR112 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]