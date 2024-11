Switzerland’s Cicor Sees EUR87M Revenue From Electronic Component Maker Systronics In 2023

Switzerland’s Cicor Sees EUR87M Revenue From Electronic Component Maker Systronics In 2023. Arad-based electronic components manufacturer Systronics, held by Swiss group Cicor, posted RON431.3 million (EUR87.2 million) revenue in 2023, down slightly from the previous year’s RON435.2 million (EUR88.2 million), Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]