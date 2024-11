Fitch Upgrades Banca Transilvania To 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Upgrades Banca Transilvania To 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable. Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banca Transilvania S.A.'s (Transilvania) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and Short-Term IDR to 'F3' from 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable, Banca Transilvania said in a press statement on Nov 19. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]