 
Romaniapress.com

November 20, 2024

After Moody's, Fitch brings Banca Transilvania's shares in the investment grade territory
Nov 20, 2024

After Moody's, Fitch brings Banca Transilvania's shares in the investment grade territory.

Fitch Ratings improved the rating of Romanian financial group Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) from BB+ to BBB-, with a stable outlook, bringing the bank's shares in the investment grade area. The Viability Rating (VR) has been upgraded to bbb- from bb+. One week earlier, Moody's confirmed its (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Simtel Team Seeks Up To EUR20M Investment Loans Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and national leader in the renewable energy industry, has called shareholders for December 27, to vote on taking out one or several investment loans up to EUR20 million in (…)

Cybersecurity Company Fort, Part Of Bittnet Group, Reports RON9.3M Turnover For Jan-Sept Period, Down 15% YoY Cybersecurity company FORT, part of Bittnet Group (BNET.RO), ended the first nine months of 2024 with a turnover of RON9.3 million, down 15% year-over-year, as per its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Nov 22.

Statistics Board: Over Half Of Total Number Of Enterprises Operated In Market Services In 2023 Over half of the total number of active enterprises (52%) in Romania operated in the sector of market services in 2023 and reported the highest number of employees, accounting for 39% of the total, as per data released by the country's statistics board INS on Friday, Nov 22.

UniCredit Bank Completes RON750M Bond Issue, Its Largest In Romania UniCredit Bank announced successful completion of a new leu-denominated corporate (senior, unsecured ) bond issue due in five years, with a fixed coupon payable annually of 7.67%.

Electrica And Esyasoft (UAE) Set Up Company Dedicated To Energy Storage Technologies And Digitalization Of Electrical Networks Electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (stock symbol: EL) and the company Esyasoft based in the United Arab Emirates are establishing a company within the Electrica Group, called Electrica Esyasoft Smart Solutions, for energy storage technologies and the digitalization of electrical (…)

Christmas fair at the Bucharest National Opera in December The Bucharest National Opera will host "The Magic of Fairy Tales" Christmas fair from December 2 to December 27, on the esplanade of the building. The center of the fair is Santa's House, where children are invited to meet Santa Claus. The fair will also feature a gastronomic area with aromatic (…)

Grandmother from southern Romania stars in new Nosferatu movie A 74-year-old woman named Gherghina from the southern Romanian county of Teleorman stars in the new Nosferatu film along with Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp. The Romanian woman is a star on TikTok, where she has over 700,000 followers, and her inclusion in the movie was (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |