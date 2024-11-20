After Moody's, Fitch brings Banca Transilvania's shares in the investment grade territory

After Moody's, Fitch brings Banca Transilvania's shares in the investment grade territory. Fitch Ratings improved the rating of Romanian financial group Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) from BB+ to BBB-, with a stable outlook, bringing the bank's shares in the investment grade area. The Viability Rating (VR) has been upgraded to bbb- from bb+. One week earlier, Moody's confirmed its (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]