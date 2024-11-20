GoTech World 2024: 91 Partner Companies, 60 Hours of Content, and Approximately 14,500 Visitors at the Largest IT & Digital Expo-Conference in the Region



The 13th edition of GoTech World, the largest B2B IT and digital solutions expo-conference in Central and Eastern Europe, showcased the latest technological innovations and business solutions to approximately 14,500 visitors. The event hosted 91 partner companies, 125 international speakers, and (…)