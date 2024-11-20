European Best Destinations: Craiova’s Christmas market in the race for most beautiful holiday events in Europe



European Best Destinations: Craiova’s Christmas market in the race for most beautiful holiday events in Europe.

European Best Destinations has opened the online vote for the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe, and the holiday event in Craiova, a major city in southwestern Romania, is among the nominees. The list includes winter fairs in Manchester, Vienna, Brussels, Prague, Geneva, Helsinki, or (…)