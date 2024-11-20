Romanian PM and presidential hopeful Marcel Ciolacu has phone conversation with Donald Trump

Romanian PM and presidential hopeful Marcel Ciolacu has phone conversation with Donald Trump. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said he had a "very good phone conversation" with US president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 19. During the call, the Romanian official congratulated Trump on his election victory (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]