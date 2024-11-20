Romanians prefer bank deposits, participation in capital markets at low levels, survey shows

Romanians prefer bank deposits, participation in capital markets at low levels, survey shows. When it comes to saving, Romanians prefer bank deposits, while the level of participation in the capital market is low, according to a research project carried out by Raiffeisen Bank and the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Bank deposits are the main form of savings Romanians resort to. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]