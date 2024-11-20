Beyond Business School reveals the names of the 66 CEOs joining its weekend executive program

Beyond Business School reveals the names of the 66 CEOs joining its weekend executive program. Beyond Business School, a company founded by serial entrepreneurs Andra Ghibu?iu and Grégoire Vigroux, announces the final line-up of the CEOs joining its fast-track Executive Program as guest speakers. The CEO Talks sessions feature influential business leaders sharing their experience, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]