Report: M&A transactions in Romania total USD 1.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

At the end of September 2024, Romania's M&A market recorded transactions totaling USD 1.7 billion, significantly up from the USD 134 million recorded during the same period last year, according to the global M&A market report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). For 2023, the total (…)