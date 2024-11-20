 
Report: M&A transactions in Romania total USD 1.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024
At the end of September 2024, Romania's M&A market recorded transactions totaling USD 1.7 billion, significantly up from the USD 134 million recorded during the same period last year, according to the global M&A market report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). For 2023, the total (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Home Appliance Maker AETA (Formerly Electroarges) Makes RON8.1M Loss In 9M, 2024 AETA Curtea de Arges (ELGS.RO), formerly Electroarges, ended the first nine months of 2024 with a loss of RON8.1 million, compared with a loss of RON8 million in the same period of 2023, while contract revenue shrank by 6.6% to RON26.4 million.

Electrica Shareholders Called To Vote On Approving EUR253M Wind Farm Investment The Board of Directors of electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (stock symbol: EL) has called shareholders for a meeting on February 5, 2025 to vote in favor of approving an investment project worth nearly EUR250 million (the equivalent of RON1.3 billion), the company has announced in a (…)

EIB Lends EUR200M To Romania's Delgaz Grid For Electricity System Upgrades The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR200 million to Romanian energy distributor Delgaz Grid to upgrade the electricity network in Romania's northeastern region of Moldavia.

UniCredit Bank Lists RON750M Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange On November 20 A RON750 million bond issue of UniCredit Bank, part of Italy’s UniCredit Group, was registered with the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 20. The issue (UCB29) is due in 2029.

Nuclearelectrica Makes RON478.8M Term Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Exim Banca Romaneasca a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON478.8 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Nov 20, 2024.

Gomag Expects Over EUR3.5M Turnover At End- 2024, Up 30% YoY Romanian company Gomag, which puts an e-commerce platform at the disposal of online stores, expects to end 2024 with an increase of over 30% in turnover, to over EUR3.5 million, company representatives said in a press statement.

Teraplast Closes Acquisition Of 70% In Croatia's Optiplast TeraPlast (TRP.RO), the largest polymer processor in Southeast Europe, has notified shareholders and investors of having closed the acquisition of Optiplast d.o.o, following shareholder approval on November 14.

 


