DEER Implements Over RON230M Worth Of Projects For Smart Power Distribution Systems

DEER Implements Over RON230M Worth Of Projects For Smart Power Distribution Systems. Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), a member company of the Electrica Group, has implemented 3 projects for smart power distribution systems in the towns of Galati, Oradea and Targu-Mures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]