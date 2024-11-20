Deloitte: Energy Transition Costs May Drop Nearly 25% With De-risking Instruments For Green Projects

Deloitte: Energy Transition Costs May Drop Nearly 25% With De-risking Instruments For Green Projects. The overall costs of the global energy transition, estimated at USD200 trillion by 2050, could be reduced by almost 25 percent using de-risking instruments, thus facilitating new methods of financing and refinancing green projects, according to a Deloitte study. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]