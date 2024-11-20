Delgaz Grid gets EIB loan to modernize its electricity grid in northeastern Romania

Delgaz Grid gets EIB loan to modernize its electricity grid in northeastern Romania. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a EUR 200 million loan to Romanian energy distributor Delgaz Grid to modernize its electricity grid in northeastern Romania. The financing is part of a EUR 630 million investment program by Delgaz Grid, which aims to improve the energy system (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]