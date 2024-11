Stay Fit Gym expands network with opening in Bucharest

Stay Fit Gym expands network with opening in Bucharest. Stay Fit Gym has opened its 47th unit in its national network in Bucharest's Rahova neighborhood. The center in Rahova covers 1,200 sqm and includes areas for fitness, functional training, cardio, and group class studios. The investment in the design and opening of this center amounted to (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]