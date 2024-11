MedLife Opens The New MedLife Craiova Hospital

MedLife Opens The New MedLife Craiova Hospital. Private healthcare network MedLife continues its expansion plans by inaugurating the new MedLife Craiova Hospital, following a nearly EUR6 million investment that marks a new milestone for the private medical system in the region of Oltenia, the company has announced in a press statement on Nov 21. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]