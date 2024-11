dm drogerie markt Romania Ends FY2023-2024 With RON1.77B Revenue, Up 35%

Retailer dm drogerie markt Romania ended fiscal 2023-2024 on September 30 with RON1.77 billion revenue, an increase of 35.35% on the previous year.