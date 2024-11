Clifford Chance Badea Advised PPC Group In Closing Acquisition Of Macquarie's Renewable Energy Portfolio In Romania

Clifford Chance Badea Advised PPC Group In Closing Acquisition Of Macquarie's Renewable Energy Portfolio In Romania. Law firm Clifford Chance Badea has advised PPC Group in closing the EUR700 million transaction through which it acquired the Romanian renewable energy portfolio of Evryo Group, owned by Macquarie Asset Management. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]