PPC Group Completes Acquisition Of Evryo Group’s Renewables Portfolio In Romania. PPC (Public Power Corporation) Group has completed the acquisition of the renewable energy generation portfolio of Evryo Group in Romania (formerly known as CEZ Romania), previously owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]