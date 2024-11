Competition Council OKs Acquisition Of Intersystems Holding Inc. By A-AG Holdco Ltd

Competition Council OKs Acquisition Of Intersystems Holding Inc. By A-AG Holdco Ltd. Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction by which A-AG Holdco Ltd intends to take over Intersystems Holding Inc. and the companies related to the grain and protein business from AGCO Corporation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]