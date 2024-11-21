Bento Reports 19% Higher Net Profit, 67% Surge In Operating Revenues YoY In January-September 2024
Nov 21, 2024
Bento Reports 19% Higher Net Profit, 67% Surge In Operating Revenues YoY In January-September 2024.
2B Intelligent Soft (BENTO – Intellectually Curious), a Romanian entrepreneurial company that provides software development services and IT infrastructure and Cloud services, ended the first nine months of 2024 with net profit of RON14.4 million, up 19% year-over-year, as per its financial report.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]