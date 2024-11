Evomag Sees EUR7M Sales On Black Friday 2024

Evomag Sees EUR7M Sales On Black Friday 2024. Online retailer Evomag, one of the main players in the local IT&C market, recorded orders of EUR7 million during the Black Friday 2024 campaign, which ran from October 25 to November 11, an increase of 10% on 2023, its officials said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]