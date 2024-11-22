EC allows Romania to pay subsidies to energy-intensive industrial consumers
Nov 22, 2024
EC allows Romania to pay subsidies to energy-intensive industrial consumers.
The government of Romania obtained the European Commission's green light to implement a RON 2.9 billion grant scheme aimed at the energy-intensive industrial companies hit by the green policies of the European Union. The state aid and the brown energy taxation are expected to balance each (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]