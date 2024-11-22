Romanian forestry authority plans to plant 3 million saplings in autumn reforestation campaign

Romanian forestry authority plans to plant 3 million saplings in autumn reforestation campaign. Romsilva, Romania’s national forestry authority, announced that it will plant approximately 3 million forest saplings during the autumn reforestation campaign, regenerating 2,096 hectares of forest land. The state authority noted that soil preparation works were carried out before the start of (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]