Almost 1.8 million Bucharest residents called to vote in local referendum this Sunday

Almost 1.8 million Bucharest residents called to vote in local referendum this Sunday. Nearly 1.8 million residents of Bucharest are expected to participate in a local referendum on Sunday, November 24, coinciding with the first round of Romania's presidential elections. The referendum was initiated by general mayor Nicu?or Dan and focuses on how the capital city's budget is split (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]