Medical premiere in Europe: the Infosan team performed a surgical intervention on the smallest eye, under the coordination of a professor and doctor from Belgium



Medical premiere in Europe: the Infosan team performed a surgical intervention on the smallest eye, under the coordination of a professor and doctor from Belgium.

Infosan, the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania, announces a European medical first: the successful completion of a highly complex ophthalmological surgery on a baby girl just 3.5 months old. Under the coordination of Prof. Dr. Marie José Tassignon, a renowned professor (…)