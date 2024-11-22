Art Safari exhibition in Bucharest showcases Romanian Christmas traditions over generations

Art Safari exhibition in Bucharest showcases Romanian Christmas traditions over generations. Art Safari is set to open a new exhibition, The most beautiful traditions/Cele mai frumoase tradi?ii, on November 28, curated by Cristian Vechiu. The display highlights the spiritual and cultural richness of Romanian winter holiday customs, offering a journey into traditions that define the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]