November 22, 2024

Romania, Bulgaria closer to full Schengen accession after key talks with Austria and Hungary
Nov 22, 2024

Romania, Bulgaria closer to full Schengen accession after key talks with Austria and Hungary.

Romania and Bulgaria are closer than ever to becoming full members of the border-free Schengen Area by the end of the year after informal discussions between interior ministers from Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Austria. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán confirmed that all barriers to (…)

