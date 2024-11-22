Cybersecurity Company Fort, Part Of Bittnet Group, Reports RON9.3M Turnover For Jan-Sept Period, Down 15% YoY

Cybersecurity Company Fort, Part Of Bittnet Group, Reports RON9.3M Turnover For Jan-Sept Period, Down 15% YoY. Cybersecurity company FORT, part of Bittnet Group (BNET.RO), ended the first nine months of 2024 with a turnover of RON9.3 million, down 15% year-over-year, as per its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Nov 22. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]