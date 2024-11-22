Statistics Board: Over Half Of Total Number Of Enterprises Operated In Market Services In 2023

Over half of the total number of active enterprises (52%) in Romania operated in the sector of market services in 2023 and reported the highest number of employees, accounting for 39% of the total, as per data released by the country's statistics board INS on Friday, Nov 22. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]