Who is C?lin Georgescu, the surprise lead in Romania’s presidential elections?

Who is C?lin Georgescu, the surprise lead in Romania’s presidential elections?. C?lin Georgescu, who is likely to emerge as the surprise winner of the first round in Romania’s presidential elections, is an environmental expert and politician with strong nationalistic views. Born on March 26, 1962, in Bucharest, he graduated from the University of Agronomic Sciences and (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]