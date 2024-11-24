UPDATE - Romania presidential elections 2024: Huge shock in the first round as nationalist independent candidate Calin Georgescu wins first round. PM Marcel Ciolacu narrowly surpassed by reformist leader Elena Lasconi



UPDATE: Independent candidate Calin Georgescu won the first round of the presidential elections in Romania with a score of 22.9%, producing the biggest electoral shock the country has seen in the last 35 years. To make this a double surprise, Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, (…)