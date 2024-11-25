Romanian car rental firm Autonom issues 5-yr EUR 30 mln bonds with 6.14% cupon
Nov 25, 2024
The Romanian car rental company Autonom has raised EUR 30 million through a new bond issue to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The value of the issue, which was overwritten, is EUR 30 million and has a maturity of 5 years, with a fixed annual coupon of 6.14%. This is Autonom's third (…)
