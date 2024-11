UniCredit Bank Romania issues 5-yr RON 750 mln bond with 7.67% coupon

UniCredit Bank Romania issues 5-yr RON 750 mln bond with 7.67% coupon. UniCredit Bank announced the successful completion of a new issue of corporate bonds in local currency (lei, unsecured, senior rank) with a maturity of 5 years and a fixed coupon payable annually of 7.67%. Through the offer held on November 19, 2024, and addressed exclusively to qualified (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]