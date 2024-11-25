 
Romaniapress.com

November 25, 2024

Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei Up Two Positions to 38 in Ranking of World’s Most Expensive Shopping Streets
Nov 25, 2024

Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei Up Two Positions to 38 in Ranking of World’s Most Expensive Shopping Streets.

Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei (Victory Avenue), the main shopping street in Romania, has climbed two positions, to 38, in the ranking of the world’s most expensive shopping destinations, as Bucharest rents have in the past year posted the seventh strongest increase among the 138 markets analyzed (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Farm Input Supplier Agrotex Revenue And Net Profit Down In 2023 Agrotex, a farm input supplier based in Carei, Satu Mare County, acquired by Swiss group Ameropa earlier this year, posted RON646.7 million (EUR130.7 million) revenue in 2023, down by about 15.3% from 2022’s RON763.4 million (EUR154.8 million), according to ZF calculations based on data from the (…)

Super Eggs' Net Profit Up 20.4% YoY To RON13.6M In 2023 Super Eggs of Braila, which is part of Italy’s Eurovo group and specializes in production and sale of fresh, powdered and pasteurized eggs, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON61.8 million (EUR12.5 million), down 9.6% from nearly RON68.4 million (EUR13.8 million) reported in 2022, as per (…)

Furniture Maker Ecolor Net Profit Shrinks 52% To RON19.6M In 2023 Furniture manufacturer Ecolor, the local subsidiary of Sweden’s Gyllensvaans Möbler, posted RON460.6 million (EUR93.1 million) revenue in 2023, down about 19% from the previous year’s RON568.5 million (EUR115.3 million), according to ZF calculations based on data from the Finance Ministry's website.

Bathroom Furniture Maker Savini Due Eyes 10% Higher Turnover In 2024 Bathroom furniture manufacturer Savini Due, held by Italian businessman Piersante Savini, expects a nearly 10% increase in turnover in 2024 year-over-year to over RON162 million (EUR32.6 million), Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on data provided by the company and on data on the (…)

Feper Sells Complexul Hotelier Orizont In Predeal For RON52.3M Plus VAT Feper (FEP.RO), a manufacturer of industrial equipment, which also has hotel operations, on Monday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having sold Complexul Hotelier Orizont in Predeal at auction for RON52.3 million plus VAT.

Fitch Ratings Upgrades Romanian Garanti To 'BB'; Outlook Stable International rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Garanti Bank S.A.'s (GBR) Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. and the Outlook is Stable.

Exim Banca Romaneasca Shareholders Approve Management Team For Next Four Years The shareholders of Exim Banca Romaneasca have approved on Monday (Nov 25) the bank's management team for the next four years.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |