Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei Up Two Positions to 38 in Ranking of World’s Most Expensive Shopping Streets



Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei Up Two Positions to 38 in Ranking of World’s Most Expensive Shopping Streets.

Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei (Victory Avenue), the main shopping street in Romania, has climbed two positions, to 38, in the ranking of the world’s most expensive shopping destinations, as Bucharest rents have in the past year posted the seventh strongest increase among the 138 markets analyzed (…)