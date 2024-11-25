Farm Input Supplier Agrotex Revenue And Net Profit Down In 2023Agrotex, a farm input supplier based in Carei, Satu Mare County, acquired by Swiss group Ameropa earlier this year, posted RON646.7 million (EUR130.7 million) revenue in 2023, down by about 15.3% from 2022’s RON763.4 million (EUR154.8 million), according to ZF calculations based on data from the (…)
Super Eggs' Net Profit Up 20.4% YoY To RON13.6M In 2023Super Eggs of Braila, which is part of Italy’s Eurovo group and specializes in production and sale of fresh, powdered and pasteurized eggs, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON61.8 million (EUR12.5 million), down 9.6% from nearly RON68.4 million (EUR13.8 million) reported in 2022, as per (…)
Furniture Maker Ecolor Net Profit Shrinks 52% To RON19.6M In 2023Furniture manufacturer Ecolor, the local subsidiary of Sweden’s Gyllensvaans Möbler, posted RON460.6 million (EUR93.1 million) revenue in 2023, down about 19% from the previous year’s RON568.5 million (EUR115.3 million), according to ZF calculations based on data from the Finance Ministry's website.
Bathroom Furniture Maker Savini Due Eyes 10% Higher Turnover In 2024Bathroom furniture manufacturer Savini Due, held by Italian businessman Piersante Savini, expects a nearly 10% increase in turnover in 2024 year-over-year to over RON162 million (EUR32.6 million), Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on data provided by the company and on data on the (…)