Agrii Romania Invests EUR3.5M in Two Repacking Lines at Timisoara Plant. Agrii Romania, a fertilizer producer and farming input wholesaler owned by Irish group Origin Enterprise, has invested EUR3.5 million from own funds in two repacking lines at its Timisoara plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]