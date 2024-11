Ford Otosan Craiova Overshoots 200,000 Assembled Cars Mark, Boasts Record October

Ford Otosan Craiova Overshoots 200,000 Assembled Cars Mark, Boasts Record October. Craiova-based Ford Otosan plant in October hit an all-time production level, with more than 27,600 cars assembled in a single month, in line with ACAROM data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]