Who is Elena Lasconi, the journalist turned mayor likely to beat PM Ciolacu for a place in the final round of Romania’s presidential elections?



Who is Elena Lasconi, the journalist turned mayor likely to beat PM Ciolacu for a place in the final round of Romania’s presidential elections?.

Elena Lasconi has produced another surprise in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania by surpassing leftist prime minister Marcel Ciolacu for second place and a spot in the final round on December 8, according to parlial results after 99.95% of the ballots have been (…)