“Legionnaire” most searched word after first round of presidential elections in Romania

“Legionnaire” most searched word after first round of presidential elections in Romania. “Legionnaire” was the most searched word by Romanians on the night of November 24, after the first round of the presidential elections, according to an index compiled by dictionary website DEX.com. The word describes a member or sympathizer of the Legion of the Archangel Michael or the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]