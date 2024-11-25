Retele Electrice Muntenia Set to Invest RON445M in Modernization of Electrical Infrastructure in Ilfov and Giurgiu

Retele Electrice Muntenia, part of PPC Group in Romania, has launched a public tender of over RON445 million on SEAP platform for the design and execution of maintenance and modernization works on medium and low voltage electrical networks in Ilfov and Giurgiu counties. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]