Bucharest stock market down after first round of presidential elections as investors grapple with results.

The most important 20 stocks of the Bucharest Stock Exchange were down on Monday, November 25, as investors reacted in shock to the results of the first round of the presidential elections. The voting saw the rise of lesser-known far-right candidate C?lin Georgescu to first place, while (…)