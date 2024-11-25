Marcel Ciolacu resigns as leader of Romania’s Social Democrats after presidential defeat, Liberal leadership also under pressure

Marcel Ciolacu resigns as leader of Romania's Social Democrats after presidential defeat, Liberal leadership also under pressure. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that he is stepping down as leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) after finishing in third place in the first round of the presidential elections. Nicolae Ciuca, the president of the junior partner in the governing coalition, the National