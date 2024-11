Bucharest Stock Market Slips Into The Red After First Round Of Presidential Elections

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened "in the red" on Monday, Nov 25, with all stock market indices dropping after the results of the first round of the presidential elections put independent candidate Calin Georgescu in the lead.