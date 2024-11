Feper Sells Complexul Hotelier Orizont In Predeal For RON52.3M Plus VAT

Feper Sells Complexul Hotelier Orizont In Predeal For RON52.3M Plus VAT. Feper (FEP.RO), a manufacturer of industrial equipment, which also has hotel operations, on Monday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having sold Complexul Hotelier Orizont in Predeal at auction for RON52.3 million plus VAT. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]