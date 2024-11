Farm Input Supplier Agrotex Revenue And Net Profit Down In 2023

Farm Input Supplier Agrotex Revenue And Net Profit Down In 2023. Agrotex, a farm input supplier based in Carei, Satu Mare County, acquired by Swiss group Ameropa earlier this year, posted RON646.7 million (EUR130.7 million) revenue in 2023, down by about 15.3% from 2022’s RON763.4 million (EUR154.8 million), according to ZF calculations based on data from the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]