Super Eggs' Net Profit Up 20.4% YoY To RON13.6M In 2023

Super Eggs' Net Profit Up 20.4% YoY To RON13.6M In 2023. Super Eggs of Braila, which is part of Italy’s Eurovo group and specializes in production and sale of fresh, powdered and pasteurized eggs, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON61.8 million (EUR12.5 million), down 9.6% from nearly RON68.4 million (EUR13.8 million) reported in 2022, as per (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]