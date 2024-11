Furniture Maker Ecolor Net Profit Shrinks 52% To RON19.6M In 2023

Furniture Maker Ecolor Net Profit Shrinks 52% To RON19.6M In 2023. Furniture manufacturer Ecolor, the local subsidiary of Sweden’s Gyllensvaans Möbler, posted RON460.6 million (EUR93.1 million) revenue in 2023, down about 19% from the previous year’s RON568.5 million (EUR115.3 million), according to ZF calculations based on data from the Finance Ministry's website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]