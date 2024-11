China extends visa-free regime for Romanians

China extends visa-free regime for Romanians. China announced that Romanian citizens will be able to travel without visas to this country starting on November 30, 2024, News.ro reported. China will expand its visa-free regime to include Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Japan, and other countries starting from November 30, 2024